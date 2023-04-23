Linear Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.54 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Linear has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $116.00 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

