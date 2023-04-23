Lipe & Dalton Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lipe & Dalton cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 3.7% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $205.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.19. The firm has a market cap of $122.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

