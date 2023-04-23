Lipe & Dalton Sells 200 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Lipe & Dalton decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE J opened at $114.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $147.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84.
Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.
Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,849.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Jacobs Solutions
Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.
