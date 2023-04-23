Lipe & Dalton Sells 773 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lipe & Dalton decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 3.9% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 149,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 194,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,466,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 292,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.11 and a 200 day moving average of $154.23. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $286.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

