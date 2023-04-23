Lipe & Dalton Sells 900 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Vector Group comprises about 1.6% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vector Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,791,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,177,000 after acquiring an additional 161,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,369,000 after acquiring an additional 673,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,026,000 after buying an additional 48,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,960,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 55,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,925,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,778,000 after buying an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $363.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 2nd.

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,030 shares in the company, valued at $467,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

