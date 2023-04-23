Lipe & Dalton Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after buying an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after buying an additional 799,376 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,481,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,672,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,454,000 after buying an additional 133,880 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after buying an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EW opened at $86.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $124.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.95.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

