Liquity USD (LUSD) Hits Market Cap of $271.88 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00003688 BTC on exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $271.88 million and $2.63 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 267,164,709 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

