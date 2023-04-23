Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $272.35 million and $1.91 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00003691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 267,973,761 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

