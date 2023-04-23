Locus Chain (LOCUS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $124.93 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 34% higher against the dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $124.93 million and $643,071.59 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

