L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Announces Dividend of $1.03

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.0325 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $0.87.

L’Oréal Price Performance

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $97.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of L’Oréal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

