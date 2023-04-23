Loup Funds LLC Acquires New Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Loup Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 244,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,000. Zillow Group comprises about 4.5% of Loup Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Loup Funds LLC owned about 0.10% of Zillow Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 168.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 47,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $45.00 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%.

Z has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,986.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,986.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $328,173.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,167.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,022 shares of company stock worth $2,089,941 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.