Loup Funds LLC Invests $9.20 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Loup Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,196,000. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 5.2% of Loup Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.38.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $377.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.47. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $386.70. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.