Loup Funds LLC Takes Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Loup Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 285,222 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,000. Everbridge accounts for about 4.8% of Loup Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Loup Funds LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Everbridge as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after acquiring an additional 195,327 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,927,000 after buying an additional 590,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Everbridge by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after buying an additional 65,720 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP lifted its stake in Everbridge by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 798,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Everbridge by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after buying an additional 304,867 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Trading Down 7.1 %

EVBG opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. Analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.