Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Cannell & Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,616 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.6% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $71,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 121,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,148,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $211.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.98. The firm has a market cap of $125.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

