Luther Burbank (LBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, April 24th.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $40.25 million during the quarter. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 30.54%.

Luther Burbank Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LBC stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.67. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $13.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Luther Burbank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 29.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 51.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 50.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 56,094 shares in the last quarter. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

