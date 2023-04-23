Luther Burbank (LBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, April 24th.
Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $40.25 million during the quarter. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 30.54%.
Luther Burbank Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of LBC stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.67. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $13.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
About Luther Burbank
Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.
