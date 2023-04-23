Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,178 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lyft by 6,332.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth $80,839,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lyft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,019,000 after acquiring an additional 111,072 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Stock Performance

Lyft stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $34.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 112.05% and a negative net margin of 38.69%. On average, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

