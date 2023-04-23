Magna International (TSE:MG) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$52.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$58.00.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MG opened at C$71.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$63.55 and a 1 year high of C$91.74.

Magna International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Insider Activity

Magna International Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Aaron David Mccarthy sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.44, for a total value of C$296,568.79. In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Eric Jon Wilds Wilds sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.31, for a total transaction of C$867,537.35. Also, Senior Officer Aaron David Mccarthy sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.44, for a total transaction of C$296,568.79. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

