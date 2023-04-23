Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Releases Earnings Results

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.66%.
Magyar Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %
Magyar Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.13. Magyar Bancorp has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $13.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32.
Magyar Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp
About Magyar Bancorp
Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magyar Bancorp (MGYR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.