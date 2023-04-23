Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Releases Earnings Results

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.66%.

Magyar Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %

Magyar Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.13. Magyar Bancorp has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $13.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

About Magyar Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89,409 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.