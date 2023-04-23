Markel Corp Acquires 19,000 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Markel Corp grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned 0.34% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $16,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,869,000 after purchasing an additional 91,418 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 945,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,819,000 after purchasing an additional 126,287 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:THG traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.21. 233,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.14.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 100.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Featured Stories

