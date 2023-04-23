Markel Corp Acquires 6,000 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $24,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4,109.5% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AON by 749.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after purchasing an additional 551,932 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 6,802.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 156,241 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 13.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after purchasing an additional 111,820 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON Price Performance

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

NYSE AON traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,504. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $334.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.66. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

