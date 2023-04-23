Markel Corp Buys 1,494 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.35. 1,667,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average is $102.59.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

