Markel Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.4% of Markel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Analog Devices worth $181,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADI traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,886. The stock has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

