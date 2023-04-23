Markel Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Markel Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $47,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.0 %

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.53. 5,611,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,681,687. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.96. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.