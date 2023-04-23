Markel Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Markel Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $47,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.0 %
Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.53. 5,611,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,681,687. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.96. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.12.
In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
