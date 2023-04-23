Markel Corp Raises Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,645 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE:RNR traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $209.80. 229,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.84. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -5.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.80.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

