Markel Corp Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.05% of 3M worth $34,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.77.

3M Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.48. 6,391,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,225. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

