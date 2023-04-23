Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Markel Corp

Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.4% of Markel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Markel Corp owned 0.13% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $105,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.54.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.97. 4,628,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $180.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.