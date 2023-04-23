Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Lifted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $179.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $180.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.54.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

