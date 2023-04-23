Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.85.

NYSE:MA opened at $375.24 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.