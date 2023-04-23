Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 57.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MDRR stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Medalist Diversified REIT shares are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, May 4th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

