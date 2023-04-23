Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.96%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

