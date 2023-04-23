MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Down 0.5 %

MNOV opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MediciNova by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MediciNova by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

