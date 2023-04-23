MELD (MELD) 1-Day Volume Tops $955,197.74

MELD (MELD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. MELD has a total market capitalization of $36.02 million and $955,197.74 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MELD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One MELD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,621,294,166 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02178034 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,220,452.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

