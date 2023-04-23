Mendota Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.87 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $239.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

