Mendota Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 264 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 264 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 328.5% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after buying an additional 278,701 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,541,000 after buying an additional 269,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

CI opened at $252.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

