Mendota Financial Group LLC Invests $53,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,519,000 after acquiring an additional 754,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,802,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,329,000 after acquiring an additional 145,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,162,000 after acquiring an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 23.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,876,000 after acquiring an additional 85,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Further Reading

