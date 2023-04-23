Mendota Financial Group LLC Invests $96,000 in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPO by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in XPO by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $45.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

See Also

