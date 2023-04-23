Mendota Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 599,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $371,318,000 after purchasing an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $292.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $293.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.