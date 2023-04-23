Mendota Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $124.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,257,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

