Mendota Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,404,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 57,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,231.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $302.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.31. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

