Mendota Financial Group LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WTRG. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

