Mendota Financial Group LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

Boeing Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BA opened at $205.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.32 and its 200 day moving average is $188.80. The company has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing



The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

