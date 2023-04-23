Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $468,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,409,000 after buying an additional 617,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,517,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,766,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,178,000 after purchasing an additional 112,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

