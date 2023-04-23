Metawar (METAWAR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $40.69 Million

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 44.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Metawar token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Metawar has a market cap of $40.69 million and approximately $22.77 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded 51.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00035152 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

