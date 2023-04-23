Metawar (METAWAR) Tops One Day Volume of $0.26

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Metawar has a total market cap of $41.05 million and approximately $0.26 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metawar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metawar has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00019374 USD and is down -44.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $22.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

