MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 17.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $27.93 or 0.00101498 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $124.31 million and $3.42 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.35570547 USD and is down -4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $5,351,726.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

