MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Lowered by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,826 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insider Activity

MetLife Price Performance

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.