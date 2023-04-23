MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in MFA Financial by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.
MFA Financial Price Performance
MFA Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.69%.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFA Financial (MFA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.