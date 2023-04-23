MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in MFA Financial by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Price Performance

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

MFA stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.95. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.69%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

