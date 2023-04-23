Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Trading Down 0.2 %

MBLY opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mobileye Global by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Mobileye Global by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.