Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.77.

MHK opened at $96.94 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 100,786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

