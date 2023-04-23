Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Volume Reaches $11.58 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001322 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $227.83 million and $11.58 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00062068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00039742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 624,108,962 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.